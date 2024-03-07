MSME parks for women entrepreneurs to come up in Telangana

Hyderabad: The IT minister of Telangana, Sridhar Babu, on the 6th anniversary of the Women Entrepreneurs Hub (WE Hub) on Thursday, March 7, announced that exclusive MSME parks would be set up under the new policy that will soon become operational.

The anniversary celebration was held at Dr B R Ambedkar Open University.

The IT minister also encouraged women entrepreneurs and stakeholders to become part of the Skill University initiative and policy. He said it was crucial to nurture entrepreneurship among SHGs and young women.

He further announced the expansion and decentralisation of the WE Hub to Warangal, Hanmakonda, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam, and Kothagudem districts.

Special IT chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan was also present at the celebration.

He stressed the need to reach more women from Tier 3 cities and rural areas through the WE Hub and assured government support and guidance for these activities.

CEO of WE Hub, Deepthi Ravula, expressed how the last six years of WE Hub have been a story of creating and learning from role models among women entrepreneurs in Telangana and that the focus for next year will be to further democratise and decentralise programs and processes.

Sridhar Babu, along with a Punjab National Bank (PNB) representative, handed over letters for bank loans to entrepreneurs—a total amount of Rs 4.2 crore—to facilitate the growth of their businesses through these credit linkages.