MTV Hustle 3: Hyderabad’s Kayden Sharma’s rap stuns internet, KTR reacts

Hyderabad: MTV’s hit reality show, MTV Hustle, is back with a bang for its third season, and it’s already creating a lot buzz among rap lovers. The show, available on MTV and Jio Cinema, kicked off on October 21, and in just one week, it’s making waves with its impressive contestants.

One standout contestant who is taking the internet by storm with his performance on the show is Kayden Sharma, who hails from Hyderabad and proudly calls himself a “street celebrity.” What sets Kayden apart is his unique blend of local flavor and hip-hop style, ‘Hyderabad sheher ka mein street celebrity, Old city ki slang leke aaya MTV.’

His performance paid tribute to his beloved city, Hyderabad, and aimed to promote the city’s hip-hop culture. Kayden’s rap song ‘Street Celebrity’ beautifully showcased the essence of Hyderabad, from its culture to its cuisine, including the world famous Biryani and Chai.

The judges and mentors on the show were left thoroughly impressed. Dino, one of the mentors, went as far as to suggest that the Hyderabad government should consider making Kayden’s performance an official tourism song for the city.

Kayden’s exceptional talent has not gone unnoticed by the big names. Actor Rana Daggubati gave him a shoutout, and even BRS working president KT Rama Rao praised him on Instagram, saying, “Street celebrity has now become the pride of #HappeningHyderabad.”

Hyderabad Shehar Ka Main Street Celebrity 🔥🔥🔥🔥 just killed it my man #KaydenSharma💥💥💥https://t.co/gk0NNaCPyy — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 23, 2023

In just a short time, Kayden Sharma has become a sensation, and his unique blend of local culture and hip-hop talent is winning hearts both on and off the MTV Hustle stage.

Judges And Squad Leaders Of MTV Hustle 3.0

This year, rapper Badshah is in charge as the top boss. He has four squad leaders working with him, and each squad leader is responsible for training a group of contestants to help them reach the top. The squad leaders are Ikka (Ankit Singh Patyal), Dee MC (Deepa Unnikrishnan), Dino James, and E.P.R. (Santhanam Srinivasan Iyer).