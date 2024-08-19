MUDA scam: Karnataka HC issues temporary relief to CM Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka High Court has issued temporary relief to chief minister Siddaramaiah and ordered the trial court to not take any action against him until August 29.

The ruling comes after Siddaramaiah’s writ petition challenging Governor Tawarchand Gehlot’s recent authorization to prosecute him in the Mysore Urban Development Corporation (MUDA) scam.

The writ petition was presented before Single Judge Justice Hemant Chandan Goud. Siddaramaiah’s lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, argued that no investigation or prosecution should proceed until the court makes a final determination.

Justice Goud agreed, halting any further action against Siddaramaiah for the time being.

The controversy centers around allegations of Siddaramaiah’s involvement in the MUDA scam, which has prompted social activists Snehamai Krishna, TJ Abraham, and others to file a petition in a special court.

Following these allegations, Governor Gehlot authorized the prosecution of Siddaramaiah on August 17. Siddaramaiah’s writ petition sought to nullify this authorization, leading to the High Court’s recent temporary relief order.