Muhammad is most common name for boys in United Kingdom

Muhammad has become the most favourable name for baby boys in the United Kingdom (UK), topping the traditional names like Noah and Oliver. The rise of Muhammad as a most popular name indicates the changing societal and cultural diversity within the UK.

According to the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), this is a significant development given that traditionally, names used were more based on English and biblical backgrounds. One of the major factors for the popularity of the name Muhammad could be the proportion of Muslims within the UK population.



The name Muhammad holds significance for Muslims. Named after the Prophet Muhammad, it embodies qualities of virtue, wisdom, and compassion. For Muslim parents, naming their child Muhammad is a way to honour their faith and heritage.

Apart from Muhammad, parents in the UK are also naming their children based on celebrities such as Billie, Miley, Lana, Kendrick (Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Kendrick Lamar). Additionally, names like Reign and Saint from the Kardashian-Jenner family are also preferred.

Names in the UK being inspired by days of the week

While Muhammad has become the most popular name in the UK followed by the names of celebrities, some parents are naming children after days of the week. Among these, Sunday and Wednesday have gained popularity.

If being named after the days of the week was anything to go by, babies in the UK are also being named after the seasons including Summer, declined in popularity, but Autumn and Spring remain the most popular.

Vintage names are making a comeback with parents opting for Florence, Ava, Ivy, Freya, and Willow for girls and Arthur, Freddie, and George for boys, thus standing the test of time.