Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha: Wahaj Ali, Hania Aamir’s FEE per episode

Hyderabad: Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, a Pakistani drama that draws millions of viewers each week thanks to the chemistry of talented duo Hania Aamir and Wahaj Ali has effectively left an everlasting mark on the hearts of people all over the world.

With their immaculate acting abilities, these exceptional performers have continually grabbed attention and become the subject of considerable conversation not only in Pakistan but also in India and other nations. Furthermore, their drama’s title song has also taken the fandom by storm, becoming a sensation among music lovers.

As Hania and Wahaj’s careers continue to soar to new heights, fans are curious to know about their remuneration for each episode of Mujhe Pyar Hua tha. Scroll down and have a look. (Below numbers are as per various Pakistani YouTube channels and media portals).

Hania Aamir Remuneration

Hania Aamir, who began her career with Janaan and went on to become a sensation in India with her current popular drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, is rumoured to charge between Rs 3 to 4 lakhs per episode.

Wahaj Ali’s Remuneration For Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha

Wahaj Ali, who is now enthralling Indian viewers with his performances in series such as Tere Bin and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, is rumoured to charge between Rs 2- 2.5 lakhs every episode

Apart from Hania and Wahaj, the show also stars Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz and Sabeena Syed in important roles.