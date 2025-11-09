Mukesh Ambani announces modern kitchen at Tirumala to serve 2 lakh meals daily

It will serve 2,00,000 nutritious meals to devotees every day and feature advanced automation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 9th November 2025 3:57 pm IST
Mukesh Ambani at Tirumala temple
Mukesh Ambani at Tirumala temple

Hyderabad: Mukesh Ambani, on Sunday, November 9, announced that Reliance Industries would build a state-of-the-art kitchen at Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

The modern kitchen, built in collaboration with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and the state government, is dedicated to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust.

It will serve 2,00,000 nutritious meals to devotees every day and feature advanced automation.

Memory Khan Seminar

“Through this effort, we are humbled to contribute to N Chandrababu Naidu’s noble vision of extending the Anna Seva tradition to all the TTD temples,” a company press release said.

On Sunday, the billionaire visited Tirumala and then proceeded to seek blessings at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple, located in the temple town of Thrissur, Kerala. There, he donated Rs 5 crore.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 9th November 2025 3:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button