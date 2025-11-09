Mukesh Ambani announces modern kitchen at Tirumala to serve 2 lakh meals daily

Hyderabad: Mukesh Ambani, on Sunday, November 9, announced that Reliance Industries would build a state-of-the-art kitchen at Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

The modern kitchen, built in collaboration with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and the state government, is dedicated to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust.

VIDEO | Tirumala: Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/cVVAXxmA7S — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2025

It will serve 2,00,000 nutritious meals to devotees every day and feature advanced automation.

“Through this effort, we are humbled to contribute to N Chandrababu Naidu’s noble vision of extending the Anna Seva tradition to all the TTD temples,” a company press release said.

On Sunday, the billionaire visited Tirumala and then proceeded to seek blessings at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple, located in the temple town of Thrissur, Kerala. There, he donated Rs 5 crore.