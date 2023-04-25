Mukesh Ambani’s gift to his oldest employee was worth Rs…

The building named 'Vrindavan' is located in one of Mumbai's exclusive areas named in Nepean Sea Road area.

Mukesh Ambani with Manoj Modi

They say with great power comes great responsibility. Manoj Modi, the right-hand man of India’s richest man – Mukesh Ambani – just received a property worth Rs 1,500 crore! from the latter for his long-time association with the company.

Modi, also the director of Reliance Jio and Retail, received a whooping 22-storey building as a gift from Ambani in one of Mumbai’s exclusive areas – Nepean Sea Road.

According to Magicbricks.com, the billionaire gifted this building a few months back. The building is named ‘Vrindavan’. It is reported that JSW Group chairman and managing director Sajjan Jindal also resides in Nepean Sea Road area.

A resident costs typically Rs 45,100 to Rs 70,600 per square foot. Vrindavan is believed to be a staggering Rs 1,500 crore with each square measuring 8,000 square feet total to 1.7 lakh square feet.

Just an Ambani way of saying Thankyou !

