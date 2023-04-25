Mukesh Ambani’s gift to his oldest employee was worth Rs…

They say with great power comes great responsibility. Manoj Modi, the right-hand man of India’s richest man – Mukesh Ambani – just received a property worth Rs 1,500 crore! from the latter for his long-time association with the company.

Modi, also the director of Reliance Jio and Retail, received a whooping 22-storey building as a gift from Ambani in one of Mumbai’s exclusive areas – Nepean Sea Road.

According to Magicbricks.com, the billionaire gifted this building a few months back. The building is named ‘Vrindavan’. It is reported that JSW Group chairman and managing director Sajjan Jindal also resides in Nepean Sea Road area.

A resident costs typically Rs 45,100 to Rs 70,600 per square foot. Vrindavan is believed to be a staggering Rs 1,500 crore with each square measuring 8,000 square feet total to 1.7 lakh square feet.

Just an Ambani way of saying Thankyou !