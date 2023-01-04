Mukhtar Ansari’s brother-in-law Anwar Shahzad granted bail in Gangster Act case

An FIR was registered under the Gangster Act at South Tola police station of Mau on January 31, 2022.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 4th January 2023 8:00 am IST
Mukhtar Ansari's brother-in-law Anwar Shahzad granted bail in Gangster Act case
Mukhtar Ansari

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s brother-in-law Anwar Shahzad in a Gangster Act case.

The order was for Shahzad to be released if not wanted in some other case.

The order was passed by Justice Syed Waiz Miyan.

Also Read
BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap from Pimpri-Chinchwad passes away at 59

An FIR was registered under the Gangster Act at South Tola police station of Mau on January 31, 2022.

Presently, he is lodged in Ghazipur Jail.

Advocate Upendra Upadhyay argued in favor of the bail application.

Atif Raza alias Sarjeel, brother of Anwar Shahzad, has already got bail in this case. He was accused of encroaching on government land.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button