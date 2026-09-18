Multiple survivors identified in POCSO case against granite baron

The probe revealed that the victims hail from economically underprivileged backgrounds and some of them living below the poverty line and they were abused over the years.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Patient admitted to emergency ward at a private hospital in Karimnagar raped by ward technician.
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Chennai: The ongoing probe into the POCSO case against granite baron R Veeramani has led to the identification of multiple survivors who were allegedly sexually assaulted by him over the past several years, police said on Friday.

According to a senior police official, the statements of the victims were recorded before a court here and a number of survivors were minors when the alleged assaults took place.

The probe revealed that the victims hail from economically underprivileged backgrounds and some of them living below the poverty line and they were abused over the years.

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Following recent findings, law enforcement authorities have added charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, after verifying that one victim belongs to SC community.

Police said that financial aid will be provided to the affected victim under the Act.

Meanwhile, a court here has granted the police three days custody of Veeramani, the chairman of Gem group, in connection with sexual assault case.

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Veeramani is over 80 years of age and he was lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison here after his arrest in the POCSO case.

Considering his age and health issues, the POSCO court directed investigating officers to conduct the questioning within the prison complex.

The court also permitted Veeramani daily access to his legal counsel during the custody period.

Inquiry is also on to ascertain whether any other minors may have been sexual abused.

Veeramani was arrested last month alongside two of his accomplices, Shanthi (60) and her husband Mahendra Simhan (63) in connection with sexual abuse of a minor girl here in the year 2019.

The trio had been remanded to judicial custody.

Police also said that the case was registered in October 2025 after investigation team received video clip that purportedly showed a minor girl being sexually assaulted by Veeramani.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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