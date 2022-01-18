Mumbai: 3 Naval personnel die in explosion onboard INS Ranvir

Mumbai: Three naval personnel have lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir on Tuesday at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Indian Navy officials, in their statement, informed that “no major material damage” occurred in the incident.

“In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, 3 naval personnel lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. Responding immediately, the ship’s crew brought the situation under control. There is no major material damage,” the officials said.

“INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly,” Indian Navy officials further added.

A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause.