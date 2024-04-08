Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar relishes Ramzan lunch with Salman’s family

He added that over lunch, he discussed their social work in areas of healthcare and assisting the needy, the initiative launched by Salim Khan

Salman Khan, Shelas Ashish and Salim Khan (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: President of Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party Ashish Shelar visited the home of Bollywood mega-star Salman Khan in what is being described as a “lunch diplomacy” in political circles, as the Lok Sabha election season 2024 is underway.

Shelar, Bandra west MLA called on the Khans on Sunday afternoon for a hearty meal as the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close this week, punctuated by scores of VVIPs hosting late-evening iftaar parties in the past four weeks.

“Pleased to meet Salim Khan ji, Helen ji and family over lunch…” gushed Shelar after the luncheon and posted his picture with the famous father-son duo.

He added that over lunch, he discussed their social work in areas of healthcare and assisting the needy, the initiative launched by Salim Khan and pursued for two decades with utmost sincerity.

The family runs ‘Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation’ since 2007, which is engaged in a variety of social-cultural-health initiatives in various schools, NGOs, hospitals, drought relief and other activities.

