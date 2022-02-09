Mumbai City FC captain Mourtada Fall signs one-year contract extension

Mumbai: Indian Super League (ISL) defending champions Mumbai City FC on Wednesday extended captain Mourtada Fall’s contract by a year, which will keep him with the Islanders until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 34-year-old Senegalese centre-half, who joined Mumbai City from FC Goa in 2020, played a key role in the Islanders’ ‘grand double’ in the previous season, winning the ISL League Winners’ Shield and the ISL Trophy.

Ahead of the 2021/22 season, Fall was named the Mumbai City captain and has since made 13 appearances, scoring twice.

Fall featured for Moroccan club Moghreb Tetouan for three seasons and won the Botola Pro 1 campaign in 2011/12. He then moved to Kuwait’s Al-Arabi SC and Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca, enjoying plenty of success with the latter in 2016/17, winning the Botola Pro 1 and the CAF Champions League.

He made his ISL debut in 2018/19 with FC Goa, emerging one of the best defenders in the tournament, winning the 2019 Super Cup and the 2019/20 ISL League Winners’ Shield.

“I am delighted to have extended my stay with the Mumbai City family. It’s been a wonderful journey with the club so far. We enjoyed a successful season last year, and we are hopeful of making this season a memorable one as well. To lead a club like Mumbai City is a real honour for me. The coach, support staff and players have shown great faith in me.

“I am grateful for their support and I want to continue to give my best to this wonderful team. I look forward to making more great memories with the club and hopefully, we will be able to share them with our fans in the stands soon,” said Fall after signing the contract.

Head coach, Des Buckingham said that Fall’s leadership qualities and experience were an asset to the side.

“Fall is an exemplary character and is an excellent professional to work with. His leadership and experience both on and off the pitch are vital assets to us. He understands very well the responsibilities he has, not just as our captain but also as a Mumbai City player. He has shown to be one of the best defenders in the ISL over the past four seasons and I am very pleased that he has extended his stay with us.”