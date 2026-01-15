Mumbai civic polls: Akshay Kumar, Sanya Malhotra cast vote

Akshay Kumar, one of the early voters, urged the people of Mumbai to exercise their franchise and choose the right candidate

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 15th January 2026 11:26 am IST
Sanya Malhotra and Akshay Kumar
Sanya Malhotra and Akshay Kumar (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Sanya Malhotra and other celebrities stepped out early to vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls on Thursday morning.

Kumar, one of the early voters, urged the people of Mumbai to exercise their franchise and choose the right candidate.

He said today is the day when Mumbaikars have the “remote control” (to elect public representatives) in their hands.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Therefore, people should come out and vote, rather than complaining later about issues related to electricity, water and road infrastructure, he added.

“So, now it’s our turn and we all should step out and vote to elect the right person. If you want to be the real hero of Mumbai, then instead of dialogues, you should come and vote,” Kumar told reporters after casting his vote.

His actor-author wife, Twinkle Khanna, also voted.

MS Admissions 2026-27

“It gives us a sense of control, a little bit of power over the narrative. I’m voting out of habit and hope,” she said.

Actor Sanya Malhotra and musician Vishal Dadlani also exercised their franchise.

In Mumbai, the electoral battle is between the BJP-led Mahayuti and the alliance of cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray for control of the cash-rich BMC, which has an annual budget of more than Rs 74,000 crore.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 15th January 2026 11:26 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button