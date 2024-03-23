Mumbai college forces students to attend BJP event, confiscates ID cards

The students of a college in Mumbai were forced to attend a session hosted by Union minister & BJP leader Piyush Goyal’s son, with the management shutting exits and confiscating ID cards.

With an exam due the next day, the students of the Thakur College of Science & Commerce were forced into walking up to the seventh floor for a BJP event that was sprung up on them, reported FPJ.

It was only on reaching the venue that they realised that the session was to host the BJP leader’s son Dhruv Goyal to speak on BJP’s achievements to ‘woo’ new voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The college reportedly attempted to silence voices of dissent, prevented students from recording videos of the event and reprimanded them for raising objections.

However, one student was brave enough to address the issue directly to the minister’s son expressing anger over the management’s actions.

The students’ anger was rooted in the fact that the college did not inform them of the event and forced it on them, reported FPJ.

The principal took to the stage and firmly reprimanded the students for their uncooperative behaviour, immediately after Goyal left the venue.