Mumbai cop threatens to frame detained students in fake drug case

"If I run into you here again, I'll shove 50 grams of powder straight into your pocket," the officer said.

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Mumbai cop caught threatening students
Mumbai cop caught threatening students

Mumbai: A Maharashtra policeman was caught on video allegedly threatening detained student protesters that he could easily plant drug evidence in their pockets if they were seen protesting again over the NEET paper leak in Mumbai.

A video surfaced on X on Thursday, July 23, amid ongoing protests in Mumbai, where the police officer, identified as Pawan Sangle, was heard threatening students inside a vehicle following their detention.

Mumbai Police subsequently ordered an inquiry into the video, and removed Sangle from his current position at the Sion police station. He was attached to the Motor Vehicle Department.

Subhan Bakery

The viral video

Unaware that one of the students was recording him, the police officer said, “Wapas agar idhar mila toh mein direct 50 50 gram powder daldega tere jeb mein (If I run into you here again, I’ll shove 50 grams of powder straight into your pocket).”

Gaya phir, puri zindagi gaya (And then you’re done for, your whole life will be ruined),” he said. “Tumlog ke wajese humlog ko takleef hai abhi (We’re facing trouble right now because of you lot).”

He threatens them again before the video ends. While the cop issues threats and warns the students of lifelong consequences, the student recording the ordeal is seen laughing along with his friend. Mumbai Congress responded to the video, saying, “if this is true, it’s not just an attempt to intimidate students, but a direct attack on democratic rights.”

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Several videos of NEET protests from across the country show student protesters responding to police action in humorous ways. While the Mumbai cop has received intense backlash, in Patna, student protesters turned the police’s water cannon into a celebration as they began dancing in the water.

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