Mumbai drug cartels target Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mumbai drug syndicates are eyeing the city and pushing drugs through their contacts and agents to Hyderabad, the police found during an investigation.

The Hyderabad police smashed all formations of Goa-based drug syndicates in the past year. To fill up the vacuum and demand drug syndicates of Mumbai and its surroundings are eyeing the illicit drug market of Hyderabad. “With an iron fist we are dealing and thwarting their plan,” Hyderabad commissioner of police C V Anand stated.

The Hyderabad police arrested 11 persons belonging to different gangs on Tuesday and found the Mumbai-based drug cartels are pumping the contraband through locals or outsiders into the state.

Goa gangs were pumping in cocaine, heroin, MDMA, and other synthetic drugs sold at high rates in the city. Mumbai gangs are pumping in costly drugs like MDMA priced at Rs 6 to Rs 10 lakh per kilogram.

The Hyderabad commissioner of police said that he interacted with his Mumbai counterpart and informed him about the drug trafficking activities being carried out from the city.

“The Mumbai police said that they will extend all support to us. We will coordinate with them and work collectively,” Anand said at a press meet on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad commissioner said that the stakes are high in drug trafficking and a man/woman transporting the drug from one place to other is paid anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for a trip.