Mumbai: Funeral procession of Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai: People attend the funeral procession of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, in Mumbai, Sundy, Feb. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shashank Parade)(PTI02_06_2022_000162B) Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi and Asha Bhosle attends the funeral of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, in Mumbai, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: People attend the funeral procession of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, in Mumbai, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar pay their last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral, at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan pays his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral, at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral, at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_06_2022_000312B) New Delhi: The Tricolour flies half-mast at the Rastrapati Bhawan to mourn the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary)