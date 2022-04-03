Watch: Hanuman Chalisa played at MNS office in response to loudspeakers at mosques

Twenty-four hours after Maharastra Navanirman Sena’s chief Raj Thackeray demanded the state government to take down loudspeakers from mosques, the Hindu religious hymn, ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ was played from loudspeakers at his party’s office in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali, who was responsible for setting up the loudspeaker, was taken into police custody after playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ without permission.

“They’ve taken away my amplifier. But I’d like to say, in the coming times, ‘Jai Shree Ram’ will be played on loudspeakers,” he said.

#WATCH 'Hanuman Chalisa' being played from loudspeakers at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena office in Mumbai's Ghatkopar



MNS Chief Raj Thackeray yesterday said, "I am warning now…Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa." pic.twitter.com/nERn23Vg7M — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

“Should enmity arise due to Hindu prayers? If anyone has problems with it, they should shut their ears and sit inside their houses. They’ll be given answers if they oppose such things…I’m meeting Raj Sahab tomorrow to brief him about what happened,” he added.

Mahendra said that a fine of Rs 5050 has been levied on him by the police and showed the receipt to the media. “The police said that if I play it again, strict action will be taken. My loudspeakers will be given later, they said. If the MVA govt doesn’t take action, ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ will be played on big loudspeakers in front of Mosques,” he remarked.

Mumbai Police imposed Rs 5,050 fine on me & gave notice stating if I play it again, strict action will be taken; my loudspeakers will be given later. If the MVA govt doesn't take action, 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played on big loudspeakers in front of Mosques: Mahendra Bhanushali pic.twitter.com/3BSMOl9NeM — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

“Why are loudspeakers in mosques being played at such high volumes? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume,” Raj Thackeray had said, speaking at a rally at Shivaji Park on Saturday.

“I am not against prayers or any particular religion. I do, however, take pride in my own religion,” he added.