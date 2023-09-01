Mumbai: Local train `jumps’ signal near CSMT; CR says it was signal failure

Mumbai: A local train `jumped’ the red signal near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here on the Central Railway’s main line on Thursday afternoon, sources said, though a railway spokesperson dubbed it as a “signal failure.”

The incident delayed the suburban services for about an hour. The Central Railway spokesperson denied that the train jumped the signal — termed as `signal passing at danger’ (SPAD) in official parlance — and claimed that the train services were affected due to a “signal failure”.

But according to railway sources, a suburban train from Kalyan to CSMT was heading for platform number 4 when it jumped the red signal around 3.20 pm. Luckily, the motorman realised the error and stopped the train a little further.

Two local trains have a near-miss and almost avert an head-on collision at Mumbai's biggest rail terminus at #Mumbai CSMT station this afternoon. This is at the zonal head quarter station of Central Railway. Please investigate seriously @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/bm7twOchNS — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 31, 2023

Another train was on platform number 4 of CSMT at the same time and an AC local was arriving on platform number 3, sources said. The services resumed after the railway authorities replaced the motorman and reversed the train.

Commuters later claimed that trains were running 10-15 minutes late during the evening rush hour. Around 35 lakh people travel on the Central Railways’ four suburban corridors every day.