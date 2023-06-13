Mumbai man falls to death from building while trying to remove mattress from tree

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man died when he fell from a two-storey building while trying to remove a mattress from a tree on Monday afternoon in suburban Santacruz, a police official said.

According to the Vakola police station official, the deceased was identified as Vijay Gupta, who resided in ‘Hanumant Vijay’ building along with his family.

He noticed a mattress stuck in a tree in the adjoining building and took a bamboo to remove it from atop his building, said the official.

However, Gupta lost his balance and fell from the building. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declare dead, he said.

An eyewitness said, “The mattress may have got stuck in the tree due to strong winds. Gupta’s family members told him not to remove the mattress, but he did not listen to them. He fell from the building and received fatal head injuries.”

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered and further investigation was underway, the official added.

