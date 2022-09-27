Mumbai: Man stabs wife to death for refusing to wear burqa

A 36-year-old taxi driver stabbed his 20-year-old wife to death after she refused to wear a burqa on Monday night.

According to the police investigating the case, Rupali, a Hindu woman, married Iqbal Sheikh in 2019. Soon after marriage, Rupali changed her name to Zara. They had their first child the following year.

Area police in-charge Vilas Rathod said that the couple quarrelled a lot, mostly over the custody of their son. “Her family told us she was living separately, with their son, for the past few months because Iqbal Sheikh’s family used to pressure her to wear the burqa. We are investigating,” the police officer said.

On September 26 (Monday), Rupali met Iqbal to discuss their divorce and started fighting again.

“They met around 10 pm, and got into an argument over the child’s custody. He dragged her into an alley and stabbed her multiple times with a knife. She died on the spot,” said the police officer.

A case has been registered and Iqbal was arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).