Mumbai native held with 1.5 kg ganja in Rachakonda

The police seized OG Khush variety of ganja from him

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 4th October 2024 7:30 pm IST
The Rachakonda police apprehended a Mumbai native for allegedly selling ganja in the city. The police seized 1.5 kgs of high-quality cannabis from him.

The accused Romi Bharath Kalyani alias Romy, a resident of Bandra West Mumbai came to the city after purchasing the contraband from Tobi, a resident of Kerala.

He reached Adibatla and was in search of customers. On information, he was apprehended by the Rachakonda SOT and Adibatla police.

The police seized OG Khush variety of ganja from him. Efforts are on to nab Tobi, who is absconding.

