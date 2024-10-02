Hyderabad: 4 held with ganja, hash oil in seperate cases totalling Rs 28 lakh

Hyderabad: The city police arrested four individuals in separate cases and seized ganja as well as hash oil totalling Rs 28 lakh across both cases.

In the first case, the Hyderabad police arrested three persons and seized 144.72 grams of high-quality marijuana known as OG Kush, and 2 kg of hash oil. The seized contraband is worth Rs 8,00,000.

The three accused were identified as Syed Abdullah, 32; Anas Ahmed Shaikh, 24 and Irfan Raju Shaikh, 20. They were arrested near Ravindra Bharathi School, Mallepally on September 30.

Police said that the trio used drugs as well as sold them to customers. Police also seized four mobile phones.

In another case, an Odisha native identified as Hantal Gobardhan was arrested during a vehicle check near Sai Baba temple, Gudimalkapur in Hyderabad. Police seized 2 kg of hash oil worth Rs 20,00,000.

According to police investigations, Gobardhan has been working under a larger supplier Manoj in Odisha for five years.

Manoj instructed Gobardhan to supply 2 kg of hash oil to a customer based in Hyderabad. He was caught during a police vehicle check in Gudimalkapur.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.