The incident, which reportedly occurred on September 15, was brought to the attention of the police on Tuesday night, October 2

Pharmacy student forced to consume alcohol, gang-raped in Telangana
Hyderabad: A second-year B-Pharmacy student was allegedly gang-raped by three acquaintances on the outskirts of Warangal. The incident, which reportedly occurred on September 15, was brought to the attention of the police on Tuesday night, October 2, after the victim’s mother filed a complaint.

According to reports, a B-Pharmacy student from a private college in Bollikunta village was allegedly abducted and taken to a lodge by two engineering students from a private engineering college in Narsampet, Warangal district.

One of the accused, known to the victim, arrived at her hostel in Bollikunta on September 15. Despite her resistance, the accused forced her into their car and drove her to a lodge in Warangal. There, the victim was allegedly made to consume alcohol before being gang-raped.

After returning to her village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, the victim confided in her mother, who immediately filed a complaint with the Warangal Police Commissioner.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

