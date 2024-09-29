Man held for raping a minor in Asifabad; residents demand death penalty

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Burguda village in Asifabad mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district.

The accused has been identified as Bomenna Sagar.

According to reports, The incident occurred on Friday when the girl was returning from school. The accused under the influence of alcohol lured the girl with a toffee and forcefully took her to his residence, where he raped the minor.

Upon returning home, the victim revealed the incident to her parents, who reported the matter to the police.

A case has been registered under Section 65 (1) of BNS and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Following the incident, the villagers and students of Burguda staged a protest on the national high in Asifabad for two hours demanding that the accused be hanged.