Man held for raping minor, victim's family torches his house
Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man was arrested in Siddipet district for allegedly raping a minor girl in Gavarannapet village. The victim, a 7th-grade student, was alone at home when the incident occurred.

When the victim cried for help, neighbours intervened, causing the accused to flee.

The police subsequently apprehended the suspect and initiated an investigation. The victim was transported to a government hospital in Siddipet for medical examination and is reported to be in stable condition.

In response to the incident, the victim’s family set fire to the accused’s house and damaged his vehicle on Sunday, September 29.

Upon receiving reports, the police arrived at the scene and managed to disperse the crowd and restore order.

