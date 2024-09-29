Man held for raping minor, victim’s family torches his house

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man was arrested in Siddipet district for allegedly raping a minor girl in Gavarannapet village. The victim, a 7th-grade student, was alone at home when the incident occurred.

When the victim cried for help, neighbours intervened, causing the accused to flee.

The police subsequently apprehended the suspect and initiated an investigation. The victim was transported to a government hospital in Siddipet for medical examination and is reported to be in stable condition.

In response to the incident, the victim’s family set fire to the accused’s house and damaged his vehicle on Sunday, September 29.

A man allegedly raped a class 7 student in Telangana's Siddipet district. The incident triggered an outrage amongst the victim's family, who set the accused's house and car on fire pic.twitter.com/vcdtUqaPc0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 29, 2024

Also Read Telangana folk singer booked for sexual assault of co-worker

Upon receiving reports, the police arrived at the scene and managed to disperse the crowd and restore order.