Telangana folk singer booked for sexual assault of co-worker

Hyderabad: A case of sexual assault has been filed against Telangana folk singer and cultural committee employee Mallik Tej. The complaint was lodged by a fellow female folk singer at the Jagityal police station.

According to the reports, the victim alleged that the accused repeatedly raped her, exploiting her trust with false promises. She further claims he blackmailed and harassed her persistently, both in person and over the phone.

The victim further mentioned in her complaint that the accused verbally abused her and her family members.

Additionally, she accused him of mentally harassing her by changing the passwords of her YouTube channel and Instagram account. She also reported that he sexually assaulted her multiple times in his studio.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker

The 21-year-old victim, who was 16 years old in 2019 when the alleged assaults began, filed a complaint on September 11 at the Raidurgam police station in a sealed cover.

The victim alleged that Jani had been harassing and sexually assaulting her over the past six years since she started working alongside him.

She claimed that during every shoot or whenever the opportunity would arise, Basha exploited and sexually assaulted her.