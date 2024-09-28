Jani Master remanded to judical custody; wife claims ‘love trap’

Hyderabad: Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master arrested in connection to the POCSO case was shifted to Chanchalguda jail on Saturday, September 28, after his four-day police custody concluded. He has been placed under judicial custody until October 3 by the Upparapally Court.

The case took a twist when Jani Master’s wife, Sumalatha, accused the female dancer of deliberately trapping her husband. In a complaint filed with the Film Chamber of Commerce, Sumalatha alleged that the dancer had approached Jani Master under the guise of work and then subjected him to harassment and false claims of love.

She claimed that the dancer had been making her life difficult for the past five years, even driving her to attempt suicide. She further accused the dancer of attempting to keep Jani away from their home and pressuring him to marry her.

Sumalatha asserted that Jani was innocent and that the truth would be revealed in court.

On the other hand, the 21-year-old victim, who was 16 years old in 2019 when the assaults began. The victim alleged that Jani Master had been sexually assaulting and harassing her for over six years. She claimed that during shoots or whenever the opportunity arose, Jani sexually assaulted her.