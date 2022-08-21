Mumbai: One detained in ’26/11-like’ terror attack threat message case

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Crime Branch detained a person from the Virar area late Saturday night in connection with a “26/11-like” terrorist attack threat message that was received by Mumbai traffic police.

Mumbai Police is investigating a WhatsApp message warning of a “26/11-like” terror attack in the city received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Police Traffic Control from a Pakistan-based number police on Saturday.

The message said that six people will execute the attack in India. The Mumbai Police initiated a probe on an immediate basis, sources said, adding that security agencies have been put on alert.

The WhatsApp message talked of reviving memories of the attacks on November 26, 2008 in which Pakistan terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out strikes across Mumbai.

This development comes after a security scare on Thursday when a boat carrying AK 47, rifles, guns and ammunition was found on the Harihareshwar beach in the Raigad district of the state. Following the boat’s recovery, Maharshtra Police has been asked to stay vigilant.

According to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the boat belongs to an Australian citizen. “Boat’s engine broke out in the sea, people were rescued by a Korean boat. It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police and the administration have been instructed to be prepared,” he said.

Also Read Mumbai police threatened of ’26/11-style’ attacks

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing hundreds of people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others in Mumbai.

Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces, including the NSG, the country’s elite commando force. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.