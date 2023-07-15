Mumbai Police issue notice to Sanjay Raut over allegations regarding CMO

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th July 2023 11:29 pm IST
Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Saturday issued a notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and asked him to furnish evidence related to his allegations regarding the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), an official said.

“We have issued a notice to Sanjay Raut and asked him to submit the evidence on the allegation made by him regarding the chief minister’s office. As soon as Sanjay Raut submits the evidence, we will investigate the matter,” a crime branch official said.

The official said the notice was issued on the allegations of Raut in which he has accused the CMO of collusion with criminals lodged in jails.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut alleged the chief minister’s office is communicating with criminals in jails and said he would soon furnish proof to back his claim.

“There is no specific day and time given to Raut to submit the evidence,” the official added.

