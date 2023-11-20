Mumbai: Woman’s body found in suitcase

Mumbai: 19-yr-old raped after friend spikes her drink; accused held

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th November 2023 8:59 am IST
Telangana boy dies after getting IV injection; Cops hunt for doctor
Representative Image

Mumbai: The body of a woman stuffed in a suitcase was found in Kurla in central Mumbai, the police said on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The discovery was made after the police were informed around 12.30 pm about a suitcase lying abandoned on the CST Road at Shanti Nagar, where work for a Metro project is underway, an official said.

Also Read
Mumbai: 19-yr-old raped after friend spikes her drink; accused held

The police reached the spot and found a woman’s body inside the suitcase, the official said.

MS Education Academy

The body was sent to a civic hospital for autopsy, he said, adding that the woman’s identity is yet to be established.

Police are examining footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area, he said.

The Kurla police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and a search is on to track those who killed her, the official added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th November 2023 8:59 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button