Mumbai: Women UPSC 2023 aspirants invited to apply for coaching

Fatimabai Musa Patel Learning Center in Mumbai has invited applications from female residential and day scholars to receive coaching for UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exams in 2023.

The training centre offers coaching for UPSC/MPSC/SSC and other competitive exams with an additional residential coaching centre for girls.

The institute is equipped with air-conditioned classrooms, a library with high-speed internet along with CCTV installed throughout the facility to ensure the safety of the students.

This institute, supported by NGOs offers coaching for residential students who have to pay a minimum fee of Rs 5000 per month as food charges.



On the other hand, regular students (day scholars) have to pay Rs 100 per month to avail of lunch facilities.

Interested aspirants are hereby directed to call on 9860895997 or email on maqsoodkhhan@yahoo.com or fmplcias@gmail.com for further information.

Admission to UPSC coaching via Interview

Candidates will be selected by the FMPLC Interview panel through walk-in interviews starting on Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm in addition to the online interview on Google Meet.

The result will be declared on Saturday followed by the admission process that is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.



Students are directed to send their resumes in PDF format to the email id of the institute. A detailed schedule of interview dates and times will be notified in advance.