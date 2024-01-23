Munawar Faruqui breaks X ahead of Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

Mumbai: It is Munawar, Munawar and Munawar everywhere! One of the most loved, hyped and popular contestants of Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui has emerged as a finalist and is now a trending topic across the internet. Fans are now wishing to see him lift the trophy on the grand finale that is scheduled for January 28.

‘Iconic winner Munawar’ Trends On X

The tagline ‘Iconic winner Munawar’ has been trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) with nearly 2 million tweets and continues to gain momentum. Munawar’s fanbase is expressing overwhelming support, making him one of the few Bigg Boss celebrities to achieve such a significant milestone on social media.

Not only are viewers captivated by Munawar’s presence, but also several celebrities, including Karan Kundrra, Faisal Shaikh, MC Stan, and Riteish Deshmukh, have voiced their support for him to emerge victorious in the show. Fans are convinced that Munawar possesses all the qualities of a deserving winner.

Adding a layer of excitement, the grand finale coincides with Munawar’s birthday on January 28. Well, is it all planned? As the excitement builds, followers eagerly await the revelation of whether the trophy will indeed find its way to Dongri, marking Munawar Faruqui’s triumphant end to Bigg Boss 17.

What do you think? Comment below.