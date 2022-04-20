Munawar Faruqui confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Mumbai: Internet is buzzing with some exciting news for ‘Munawar Ki Janta’. Yes, you read that right. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is currently making noise with his stint inside Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp, has been reportedly approached by the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

According to a report in ETimes, the makers of KKK 12 have finalised Munawar along with Chetan Pande for the upcoming season of the stunt-based show. For the unversed, Chetna has worked in shows like Fanaah and Ace of Space.

However, we will have to wait for Munawar to come out of Lock Upp and confirm officially being a part of KKK 12.

Speaking about the comedian, he is grabbig a lot of headlines ever since entered Lock Upp. His gameplay, friendships, punch lines and chemistry with Anjali Arora is what is keeping him in the news. Majority of the show audience are rooting for him to win the show.

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, other rumoured contestants of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show are — Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Pavitra Punia among others. The show is expected to go on floors in South Africa in May.

Are you excited to see Munawar Faruqui in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?