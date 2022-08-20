Munawar Faruqui confirms that his Hyderabad show is on!

Hyderabad: Ace comedian Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines ever since he announced his stand-up show in Hyderabad. He has been subjected to death threats from BJP groups and whatnot. Following the postponement of his show in Bengaluru, fans were worried if he will be able to perform in the City of Nizams.

For the unversed, on Friday, Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram story to inform that his Bengaluru show, which was supposed to take place on August 19, has been postponed due to his health issues. However, his fans had speculated that he postponed after threats and boycott calls from BJP groups of Bengaluru.

Well, looks like Munawar Faruqui is not going to deter this time, as he has now confirmed to The News Minute that he will be conducting his Hyderabad show in Shilpakala Vedika and at the scheduled time.

Kudos to Telangana Government for standing up to the thugs https://t.co/PnO1ibR6bB — Madhukar Kukunoor (@madhukukunoor) August 20, 2022

#Hyderabad: Heavy police deployed at Shilpakala Vedika in Madhapur (Hitec City), where standup comedian #MunawarFaruqui is to perform on today evening. Hundreds of Police men deployed at the Venue checking the vehicles who ever going inside. pic.twitter.com/EcNVwur1bK — Pramod Chaturvedi (ANI) 🇮🇳 (@PramodChturvedi) August 20, 2022

Munawar Faruqui’s show announcement and Raja Singh’s threat

On August 10, Munawar Faruqui had announced that his show titled ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ will be taking place on August 20 in Hyderabad. The venue was not announced then.

Following this, a video surfaced on the internet in which Hyderabad’s BJP MLA Raja Singh threatened to stop the show and teach Munawar a lesson. He could be heard saying, “See what will happen if they invite him (Munawar). Wherever the program is, we will go and beat him up. Whoever offers him a venue, we will burn it down. If something goes wrong, KTR and the government and police are responsible. We will definitely beat him up and send him back if he comes to Telangana, this is a challenge.”

However, post his threats, Munawar Faruqui took to Twitter to take a subtle jibe at the BJP MLA by reminding him of the old invitation he got from TRS working president KTR. He tweeted, “Taking up on your kind invitation @KTRTRS Sir. Thank you #Hyderabad for the ❤️ . See you on the 20th of Aug. Book your tickets now” followed by a BookMyShow link.

Taking up on your kind invitation @KTRTRS Sir.



Thank you #Hyderabad for the ❤️ .

See you on the 20th of Aug.

Book your tickets nowhttps://t.co/tryc1JSCP0 — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) August 14, 2022

Raja Singh tries to ‘burn down’ the show’s venue

On Friday, Raja Singh tried to ‘burn down’ the set at Shilpakala Vedika, where Munawar Faruqui is slated to perform today. He was taken into preventive custody by the Hyderabad police, immediately.

Following this, he has been put under house arrest to prevent any mishap. Furthermore, a security blanket of around 500 police officials has been deployed around Shilpakala Vedika.