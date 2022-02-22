Munawar Faruqui enters Lock Upp after his ‘joke gone wrong’

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui is the second confirmed contestant of the upcoming Ekta Kapoor‘s reality show Lock Upp. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the show is all set to premiere from February 27 on MX Player and Alt Balaji.

Confirming his entry in Lock Upp, Munawar on Tuesday shared an interesting promo on his Instagram leaving his fans excited. The teaser clip shows the comedian getting arrested on charges after his ‘jokes gone wrong’. Munawar can be seen holding a sign boards with ‘Inmate No 2’ and ‘In Custody From 27 Feb’ written on it.

He captioned, “Shows huye hain cancel, kya chalenge Lock Upp mein mere plans? #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.” Check out the promo below.

Lock Upp marks Kangana Ranaut’s digital debut. The show will see a total of 16 fearless celebrities will be locked up inside the jail for nearly 72 days. To avoid eviction, the celebrity contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world.

Lock Upp Contestants List

Other names which are doing rounds are: