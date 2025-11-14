Mumbai: From selling samosas in Junagadh to utensils in Dongri, and from struggling as a stand-up comic to winning Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui has truly come a long way. Today, he stands tall as one of the biggest entertainers in tinsel town, performing to packed theatres not just across India but in several countries worldwide.

Along with fame, Munawar has also earned significant wealth over the years. His luxurious lifestyle is proof of his success, with his net worth estimated to be over Rs 10 crore.

From premium cars to stylish outfits and a comfortable home, the comedian doesn’t hesitate to indulge in the things he loves. And his latest splurge has become the talk of the town.

Recently, Munawar was spotted flaunting an ultra-luxurious timepiece, a Richard Mille RM 67-02 Wayde Van Niekerk edition. The striking green watch is one of the brand’s most exclusive pieces, with prices typically ranging between Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore, depending on the edition and market availability. As per fashion page btownxstyles, the exact model Munawar wore is priced at Rs 2.8 crore.

On the professional front, Munawar Faruqui is currently juggling multiple roles and is seen hosting Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside Sonali Bendre.