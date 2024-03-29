‘Munawar Faruqui ka Valima’ at Aly Goni, Jasmine Bhasin’s home

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui, on Thursday night attended an intimate iftar party hosted by television couple Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni at their home.

The iftaar gathering, held at Aly and Jasmine’s flat, included close friends such as Krishna Mukherjee, Chirag Batliwala, Shireen Mirza, Hasan Sartaj, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Golla, Punit Pathak, and the special guest, Munawar Faruqui.

Aly and Jasmine shared behind-the-scenes moments, showcasing the decorations they arranged for the Iftaar and creating a special space for everyone to dine together.

During the festivities, Aly humorously joked about his wedding plans, with Bharti suggesting it’s a reception and Krishna teasing that a marriage proposal might be happening.

Aly said, ‘Guys meri shaadi nahi ho rahi hai, yeh kya ho raha hai?’ Bharti says, ‘Reception hai’, Krishna says, ‘Aaj date pakki ho rahi hai’. Munawar adds, ‘Walima hai’ to which Chirag tells Jasmine to go inside as she is the bride. Aly then said, ‘I know who is getting married, it is Munawar’s wedding. He then jokingly said, ‘Aaj Munawar Faruqui ka walima hai’.

Aly then joked, ‘Munawar told me to keep it at my place so that people would come.’ Jasmine says, ‘People would believe this yaa.’ Munawar adds, ‘Mera toh maan bhi lenge.’

Munawar Faruqui recently made headlines after being detained following a raid at a hookah parlour, although he was later released. Munawar is set to participate in the biggest food carnival in Hyderabad on April 1.