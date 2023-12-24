Munawar Faruqui lies about his son on Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, the spotlight turned towards the complex relationship between Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, and Mannara Chopra. Amidst whispers about Munawar’s shifting behavior towards Ayesha, the housemates are abuzz with speculation, suggesting that Ayesha might hold some undisclosed secrets about Munawar, raising the stakes on national television.

The on-screen flirtation between Ayesha and Munawar took a surprising turn, with Ayesha making it explicitly clear that she wants nothing to do with him once the show concludes. In candid conversations with fellow contestants, Ayesha dropped bombshell revelations, alleging that Munawar has been dishonest about his personal life.

During a heart-to-heart with Ankita, Isha, and Samarth, Ayesha claimed that Munawar falsely asserted his son had been living with him for the past two months. Ayesha, who claims to have spent considerable time with Munawar before the show, said,” Ayesha said, “Jab Main uska related kuch dekhti thi toh mujhe lagta tha, tik mark ye bhi jhooth, woh bhi jhooth. I heard him saying, he was with his son for 6 months, do mahine se main aapke saath thi.. aapka beta aapke saath nahi rehta tha. Last ek hafte pehle bulwa liya tha, mujhe pata toh chale kya ye sab game ke liye kar rahe ho aur ya nahin.”

She further accused that Munawar has a habit of cheating on girls, she said, “Ye inka pattern raha hai, cheat karna pattern raha hai proof hai mere paas. From starting it has been his pattern and he accepts it. My point is you are excepting it, good but are you ready to change it. More than me, what I want or I should get justice, I want people like Munawar should change. Even if there’s a change in one person after seeing that habit is not good and you can’t play with anyone feelings, my aim will get fulfilled.”

In a private conversation with Isha, Ayesha revealed more details, expressing her mental distress and hinting that her revelations could impact Munawar’s game on the show. Isha later shared with Abhishek and Mannara that Ayesha had disclosed Munawar’s promise to take her to Kerala on her birthday, only to find out he had already visited the same destination with another woman, Nazila.

Despite the shocking claims, Isha and Vicky believe Ayesha’s sincerity and emphasize that Bigg Boss wouldn’t allow such significant allegations without any substantial proof.

As the tension escalates, viewers are left on the edge, anticipating the impending confrontation between Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui on the next episode of Bigg Boss 17.