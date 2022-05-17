Munawar Faruqui meets acid attack survivor Daulat Bi [Viral pic]

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th May 2022 1:35 pm IST
Daulat Bi and Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Mumbai: Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui has been making the headlines for his successful journey in the show. He gained a massive fan following during his stint in Kangana Ranaut‘s show, who are keen in knowing more about their favourite contestant, from his personal life to upcoming projects.

Munawar Faruqui enjoys a fan following of 3 million on his official Instagram handle where he shares glimpses of his life. The comedian is now being applauded and hailed as ‘a real hero’ after he shared a photo of his meeting with an acid attack survivor.

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, acid attack survivors were invited in Ekta Kapoor’s captive show Lock Upp. Munawar met one of the survivors, Daulat Bi Khan and had promised to meet her outside the show.

He fulfilled his promise on May 16 and took to his Instagram to share a photo with her. He captioned the photo, “Daulat Bi in inspiration and hope. Great meeting you aur duaoon ke liye shukriya.”

Daulat Bi Khan, founder of NGO named Acid Survivors Saahas Foundation, was attacked in 2010 along with her two sisters and one-year-old niece, by her own elder sister and brother-in-law.

On the professional front, Munawar will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It is also being said that the comedian has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

