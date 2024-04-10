Munawar Faruqui removed from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 list, why?

Mumbai: As anticipation builds for the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, fans are eager to see a diverse lineup of celebrities take on daring challenges. Among the speculated names circulating on the internet is that of Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, whose potential participation has left fans excited.

Since season 12, fans had been eagerly awaiting Munawar’s appearance on the show, with hopes raised again for season 13, albeit to no avail. Now, as preparations for season 14 are underway, the burning question is whether Munawar would finally grace KKK 14.

However, a fresh report in Times Now delivers a disappointing news to Munawar’s fans.

According to the report, Munawar Faruqui will not be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. It is revealed that although Colors approached him, Munawar has declined the offer.

Various factors seem to have contributed to this decision. Issues surrounding his passport, along with commitments to music videos, endorsements, and a shoulder injury, have reportedly hindered Munawar’s ability to join the adventurous show.

While fans may be disheartened by this news, let’s wait for an official announcement from Munawar himself.

As the excitement for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 continues to mount, fans will have to wait and see which celebrities will ultimately take on the adrenaline-pumping challenges of the show. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for all updates.