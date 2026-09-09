Munawar Faruqui’s Dubai show: What happened next was unexpected

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about the overwhelming love he received during his first international performance in Dubai. Munawar revealed that his international debut came later than expected because he had not applied for a passport earlier.

Initially, Munawar wanted the promoter to book a modest auditorium with around 400 to 500 seats. However, the promoter assured him that he had seriously underestimated his popularity in Dubai and booked the nearly 1,000-seat Zabeel Theatre at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. The venue has previously hosted Munawar’s Dhandho shows in Dubai.

After seeing a photograph of the massive auditorium, Munawar recalled thinking, “Marna hai toh yahin marna hai.” He feared that even a single ticket might not sell, but the show went houseful. The promoter then announced a second show at the same venue, which also sold out after Munawar shared it on his Instagram Stories.

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But the biggest surprise came after both performances ended. Munawar revealed that several fans from the first show had waited outside the venue for nearly three to three-and-a-half hours just to meet him and click a photograph.

The promoter initially believed that he and one security guard could manage the crowd, claiming he regularly handled shows featuring other comedians. However, the situation quickly became uncontrollable once Munawar entered the lobby.

“Mujhe paanch minute mein rescue karke nikaala gaya,” Munawar recalled, adding that even the stunned promoter later asked him, “Bhai, yeh kya hai?”

For Munawar, the frenzy was not merely about fame. He believes Dubai audiences connect with him because they see him as one of their own. Summing up the experience, he said, “Woh pyaar alag level ka hai. Mujhe dekh ke unko lagta hai koi apna hai.”