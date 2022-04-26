Munawar Faruqui’s expected remuneration for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Munawar has become the most popular Lock Upp participant and majority of the reality show fans are cheering for him to win

Published: 26th April 2022
Lock Upp's Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Mumbai: One of the strongest contenders of Lock Upp Munawar Faruqui has been reportedly confirmed for another popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “Munawar has became one of the favourite among the girls in the Kangana Ranaut hosted show. He is approached for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ and maybe seen as a contestant,” a report in IANS said.

An official announcement from the makers and the comedian is still awaited.

Munawar Faruqui’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fee

Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui (Twitter)

Munawar has become the most popular Lock Upp participant and majority of the reality show fans are cheering for him to win. He is getting paid Rs 3-3.5L per week inside Kangana Ranaut’s show. Considering his Lock Upp remuneration and huge popularity, makers of Rohit Shetty-hosted KKK 12 are likely to pay him more than what he is getting on Ekta Kapoor‘s show. This means, if Munawar gives nod for Khatron Ke Khiladi, he will take home somewhere over 4L per week, as per analysis.

Meanwhile, the avid watchers of Lock Upp are impressed with Munawar’s gameplay. His understanding of the game and performance in the tasks has left his fans amazed who are calling him as one of the most sorted and genuine player on the show so far.

