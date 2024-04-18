Munawar Faruqui’s rumoured girlfriend’s pic with SRK goes viral

Mumbai: The winner of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui, has been making headlines lately due to rumours swirling around his personal life. Speculations abound that he is currently dating Mumbai-based cosmetologist Dr. Aashna Kanchwala. The buzz began after videos and pictures of them together at a private event surfaced online last week. Munawar even celebrated Eid with Aashna, sparking further speculation among his fans and the media.

And now, photos of Aashna with none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan have gone viral on social media. In the images, Aashna looks stunning as she poses with the dashing actor, who appears casually dressed in a white shirt and denim. She captioned her post as ‘Sapna’.

However, what truly grabbed everyone’s interest was Munawar Faruqui’s comment under the viral post. He wrote, “Naah im not jealous.. not at all…,” sparking curiosity and prompting various reactions from fans and followers.

Addressing the dating rumours, Munawar Faruqui took to his recent Instagram stories to set the record straight. In a brief statement, the comedian stated, “I am single.”

Reportedly, Aashna is already in a relationship with someone else, and she and Munawar are just good friends.

