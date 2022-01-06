Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad cancelled as COVID cases surge

Hyderabad: Standup Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show which was scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on January 9, 2022, has been canceled due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana state.

Sharing the news on social media, Faruqui confirmed that the show, ‘Dhandho’ has been canceled due to new COVID guidelines and restrictions on the gathering of more than 250 people.

Open invitation

Earlier, Faruqui had decided to perform in Hyderabad after Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao extended an open invitation.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government in Karnataka, KTR had said, “In our city, stand-up comedians get an open invite. We don’t cancel shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically”.

KTR’s comments were in response to the cancellation of Faruqui’s show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in Bengaluru. The local police had cited the law and order issues.

BJP’s reaction over Munawar faruqui’s show in Hyderabad

Soon after the announcement of Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad, BJP leaders in Telangana had started threatening.

On December 25, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay asked Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to stop the show.

BJP MP from Nizamabad, D. Arvind also reacted and said that Faruqui’s show will not be allowed in Hyderabad. He further asked, “Has Hindu society become a comedy for KTR and his father KCR?”.

Who is Munawar Faruqui?

Munawar Faruqui who is a stand-up comedian, writer, and rapper was born in Gujarat. In 2007, he and his family shifted to Dongiri, Mumbai.

He started working at the age of 17 years. First as an employee at a utensil store and then as a graphic designer. In 2017, started his career as a stand-up comedian.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Telangana continue to surge on Wednesday. The state reported 1,520 new infections in 24 hours.

However, no new cases of Omicron were reported in the state on Wednesday. The state’s Omicron tally stands at 94.