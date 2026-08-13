Munawar gets emotional after The Traitors 2 exit: ‘Kha jata…’

Hyderabad: The Traitors 2 has barely begun, but the reality show has already delivered one of its most unexpected eliminations. Munawar Faruqui, widely considered one of the strongest minds in the game, was shown the door during the first ‘Circle of Shaq’.

Munawar voted against Mallika Sherawat, suspecting her of being a traitor. However, the tables quickly turned as several contestants wrote his name and accused him of playing a suspicious game. The biggest twist came when Munawar revealed that he was, in fact, an innocent.

The comedian appeared visibly emotional while addressing his fellow contestants. He said that he had expected to be targeted and claimed that such situations had happened to him before as well.

After revealing his identity, Munawar could not hold back his disappointment. He called the contestants an “insecure bunch of people” and claimed they voted him out because they feared his game.

As his journey came to an abrupt end, Munawar summed up his frustration with one confident line: “Kha jata inn sabko.”

Having previously won Lock Upp and Bigg Boss 17, Munawar entered The Traitors 2 with a reputation for understanding people and playing sharp mind games. His early elimination has now left viewers wondering how far he could have gone had the contestants allowed him to stay.