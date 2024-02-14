Munawar, Hina spotted walking hand-in-hand on Valentine’s Day

Mumbai: The latest buzz in tinsel town is about comedian Munawar Faruqui and Bigg Boss 17 winner Hina Khan, who recently wrapped up shooting for a romantic music video in Kolkata. Pictures and videos from the set sent fans into a frenzy who are eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry.

The duo, now back in Mumbai after concluding the shoot, was spotted at the airport, walking hand-in-hand. A video capturing their joint exit has gone viral on social media, igniting speculations about a possible off-screen connection.

Fans are expressing excitement over their camaraderie, with some already shipping the duo. “Hmmmm. What’s cooking?” asked one fan.

However, Munawar Faruqui recently set the record straight by confirming his single status, dispelling any romantic rumors. This revelation was followed by a prank in which he shared a photo with a mystery girl on Instagram. Previously, Munawar was in a relationship with social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi, but they parted ways during his stint in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Contrary to the rumors, Hina Khan is happily committed to Rocky Jaiswal. The couple, who met on the sets of the popular television show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” has been together for several years. Rocky served as the supervising producer on the show, while Hina played the lead character.

As fans continue to speculate, Munawar and Hina’s on-screen collaboration is undeniably creating a stir, leaving everyone eager for the release of their romantic music video.