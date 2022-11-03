Munugode bypoll: Around 77.55% voter turnout recorded till 5pm

Hyderabad: Voting for the Munugode assembly bypoll, which began at 7 am on Thursday, recorded 77.55 percent till 5 pm. It was the highest turnout among all the bypoll elections happening across the country.

According to chief election officer Vikas Raj, polling was majorly peaceful in Munugode.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for polling, including the deployment of 3,366 state police and 15 companies of central security personnel.

The Munugode bypoll has assumed a critical political significance as the winner is likely to have an edge over others ahead of next year’s Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana, especially for the ruling TRS.

While a victory in the bypoll will be inconsequential to their position in the assemblies, the parties have not taken the contest lightly and carried out a high-pitched campaign. The counting of votes will take place on November 6.