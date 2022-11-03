Munugode bypoll records 59.92 percent voter turnout by 3 pm

Hyderabad: The Munugode assembly bypoll recorded the highest turnout among all the bypoll elections happening across the country till 3 pm of 59.92 per cent. 144878 votes were polled by the time.

Polling is underway amid tight security in the bypoll. The process began at 7 am and will continue till 6 am.

According to several media reports, incidents of scuffling between workers of various parties were brought into control by the police.

Over 2.41 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election.

There are a total of 298 polling stations and web casting would be done from all of them. Of the total, 105 booths have been identified as ‘critical.’

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for polling, including deployment of 3,366 state police and 15 companies of central security personnel.

The bypoll has assumed a critical political significance as the winner would have an edge over others ahead of next year’s Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana.

While a victory in the bypolls will be inconsequential to their position in the assemblies, the parties have not taken the contest lightly and carried out a high-pitched campaign.

The counting of votes will take place on November 6.

The BJP and the ruling TRS had been campaigning aggressively in Munugode in Telangana, where the Congress MLA had resigned and is fighting on the saffron party’s ticket.

With excerpts from PTI.