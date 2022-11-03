Munugode bypoll: Betting peaks, 100 crores at stake?

Hyderabad: It is a polling day in the Munugode Assembly constituency where bookies have a field day as the betting reaches its peak. An estimated 100 crores are at stake. According to the sources, so far liquor worth Rs.300 crores has been sold. Soon after the election campaign has come to an end, all three main political parties, TRS, BJP, and Congress focused all their attention on poll management.

On the other hand, the bookies have also become active and betting on winning candidate, majority of votes, individual voting percentages etc are some of them. Betting of crores of rupees is also being done on the rounds of vote counting. On par with IPL, betting in the Munugode by-election is the current target of bookies.

There are reports of bookies camping in hotels in the city and taking large sums of money as advances through their agents. Even the polling ratio is being bet on. As soon as the information about the bookies entering the field became public, the police become alert. The Task Force and SOT are keeping a special vigil.

Liquor flowing like water in the Assembly Constituency of Munugode. Excise Department has estimated that liquor worth Rs 160 crore has been sold since the release of the election schedule. Up to Rs 200 crore worth of liquor is expected to be sold by the time the voting process is completed.

Usually, liquor worth Rs 132 crore is sold in the United District of Nalgonda every month. However, this time it is estimated that 200 crore rupees worth of liquor will be sold.

About 25,000 voters of the Munugode Assembly Constituency live in the suburbs of Hyderabad city. Political parties are also arranging feasts and alcohol to get their favours. If all this is put together the liquor worth 300 crores is being sold.